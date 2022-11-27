Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.49 Million in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 7.30% of Goldenstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDST opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

