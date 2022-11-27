Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.64 Million in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acri Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 565,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000.

Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Acri Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Acri Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

