Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.