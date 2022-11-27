Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Prime Number Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Prime Number Acquisition I stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

