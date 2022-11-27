Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 600,000 Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

MSSA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

