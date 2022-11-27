Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 19,651 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 655.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $468.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

