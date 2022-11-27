Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 847,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 54,594.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 151,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

AF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

About AF Acquisition

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

