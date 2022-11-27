60,000 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 482.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 756,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $115.93 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

