STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 481,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 378,707 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.74 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

