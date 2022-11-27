U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $49.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

