U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $145.97 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

