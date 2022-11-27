U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,152 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

