U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,171,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after buying an additional 665,280 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 170,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

