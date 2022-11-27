Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CCJ stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

