Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 650.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE TPR opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

