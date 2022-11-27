Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 650.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,810 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tapestry Price Performance
NYSE TPR opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.