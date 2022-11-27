First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

