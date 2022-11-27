Capital Analysts LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $138.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

