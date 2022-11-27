Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,183 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 694,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,684,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 82.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,349 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 319,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

FNF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

