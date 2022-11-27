U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

