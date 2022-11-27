Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT opened at $79.12 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

