U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

