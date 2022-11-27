Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 3,482 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

RYF opened at $59.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

