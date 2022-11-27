Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $83.53 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

