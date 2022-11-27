Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

