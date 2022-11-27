Capital Analysts LLC Sells 242 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

NYSE:PH opened at $306.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

