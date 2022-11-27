ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $114,025,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.