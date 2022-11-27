110,500 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

TCMD stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

