ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $902,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 35.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,542 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $121.47 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

