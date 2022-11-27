iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $158.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

