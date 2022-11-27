Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 383 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $453.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.86 and a 200-day moving average of $440.63.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

