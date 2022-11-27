Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $775,000 Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $132.81 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

