Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,284,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,261 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $232,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $120.46 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.