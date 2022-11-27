Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.