Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $540,000 Investment in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347,544 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

