Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $726,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $3,638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Roblox Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

NYSE RBLX opened at $31.76 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,457 shares of company stock worth $2,187,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

