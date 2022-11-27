Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $378.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

