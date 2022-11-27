Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 11,392 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 690.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Jabil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Jabil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

