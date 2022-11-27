Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 70,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.