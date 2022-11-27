Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,180 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

MGIC stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.15. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.