Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 5,458 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of BX stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

