U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,661 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $29.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

