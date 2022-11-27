International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Price Performance

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

