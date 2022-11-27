ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,961 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

OKE stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

