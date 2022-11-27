100 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.
KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
