ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Infosys by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

