Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

