ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 123.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,737,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 904,175 shares of company stock worth $21,049,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

