CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $140.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

