CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.