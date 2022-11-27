Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 44.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 215.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.
